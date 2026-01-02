Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3717
Random 2
If you’re handing out flashlights in the dark, start handing out stars.
-Andrea Gibson
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8590
photos
110
followers
102
following
1018% complete
View this month »
3710
3711
3712
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
Latest from all albums
3714
4870
3715
4871
3716
4872
4873
3717
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
1st January 2026 5:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
yellow
,
flashlight
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice and colorful!
January 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close