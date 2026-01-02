Previous
Random 2 by edorreandresen
Photo 3717

Random 2

If you’re handing out flashlights in the dark, start handing out stars.

-Andrea Gibson
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice and colorful!
January 3rd, 2026  
