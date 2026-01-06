Sign up
Photo 3721
Random 6
I was delighted to get this memory shot! I know-fuzzy, bad light and just my phone. The beaver swam around and around in the small area of open water. I knew I was not a popular addition to the landscape and was happy to get a warning tail slap!
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8598
photos
111
followers
103
following
1019% complete
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
4874
3718
4875
3719
4876
3720
4877
3721
Views
3
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
6th January 2026 5:21pm
Tags
random
,
splash
,
beaver
,
slap
,
south bar lake
