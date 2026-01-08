Sign up
Previous
Photo 3723
Random 8
Properly practiced, knitting soothes the troubled spirit, and it doesn't hurt the untroubled spirit either.
-Elizabeth Zimmermann
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
2
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8602
photos
111
followers
103
following
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
3722
3723
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
8th January 2026 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knitting
,
cowl
*lynn
ace
beautiful pattern, wonderful curves
January 9th, 2026
Wylie
ace
This looks a very clever pattern.
January 9th, 2026
