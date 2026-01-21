Previous
Random 21 by edorreandresen
Photo 3736

Random 21

A larger visitor to the bird feeders today. Luckily this one and her family have not begun standing on their back legs to get the seed. So far!
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Diane ace
I like the snow on her face.
January 22nd, 2026  
