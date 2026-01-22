Sign up
Previous
Photo 3737
Random 22
Snow was falling, so much like stars filling the dark trees that one could easily imagine its reason for being was nothing more the prettiness.
-Mary Oliver
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
2
2
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8630
photos
113
followers
102
following
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
3735
3736
3737
4890
3734
4891
3735
4892
3736
4893
3737
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
20th January 2026 11:15pm
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
random
,
b+w
Barb
ace
Just re-watched The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. This snow scene made me think of how it looked the first time Lucy saw it. All that's missing is the lamppost! 😊
January 23rd, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
You have that absolutely right! It's decidedly about the prettiness, but, additionally, I adore the muffled sound!!! OK, I would enjoy being there for about a half hour!
January 23rd, 2026
