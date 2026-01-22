Previous
Random 22 by edorreandresen
Random 22

Snow was falling, so much like stars filling the dark trees that one could easily imagine its reason for being was nothing more the prettiness.

-Mary Oliver
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

@edorreandresen
Barb ace
Just re-watched The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. This snow scene made me think of how it looked the first time Lucy saw it. All that's missing is the lamppost! 😊
January 23rd, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
You have that absolutely right! It's decidedly about the prettiness, but, additionally, I adore the muffled sound!!! OK, I would enjoy being there for about a half hour!
January 23rd, 2026  
