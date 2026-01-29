Sign up
Photo 3744
Random 29
"Simple pleasures are the last healthy refuge in a complex world." - Oscar Wilde
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
0
0
eDorre
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1025% complete
Views
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
29th January 2026 2:34pm
Tags
snow
,
sign
,
random
,
banks
,
lively
