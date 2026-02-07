Sign up
Previous
Photo 3753
Flowersmile 7
Do not compete with anyone. Seek to exceed your own expectations.
-Lailah Gifty Akita
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8662
photos
113
followers
102
following
1028% complete
View this month »
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
3753
Latest from all albums
3750
4906
3751
4907
3752
4908
4909
3753
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
30th August 2015 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
dahlia
,
flowersmile
Issi Bannerman
ace
So true and a lovely image.
February 8th, 2026
