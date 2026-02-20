Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3766
Flowersmile 20
"Happiness shared is happiness doubled." ―Swedish Proverb
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8688
photos
114
followers
102
following
1031% complete
View this month »
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
3764
3765
3766
Latest from all albums
3763
4919
4920
3764
3765
4921
4922
3766
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
12th February 2026 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
roses
,
flowersmile
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous image!
February 21st, 2026
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful! We’re back to windy and cloudy weather in my part of Chicagoland. So these are an enormous treat to see!
February 21st, 2026
Liz Gooster
ace
This bright photo oozes happiness!
February 21st, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful colour
February 21st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close