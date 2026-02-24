Previous
Flowersmile 24 by edorreandresen
Photo 3770

Flowersmile 24

In a culture that pushes us to focus not on what we can give, but on what we can take, what we tend to take is everything for granted.
-Andrea Gibson
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1032% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact