Previous
Photo 3772
Flowersmile 26
Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated. -Confucius
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8700
photos
114
followers
102
following
1033% complete
View this month »
3765
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
Latest from all albums
4925
3769
3770
4926
4927
3771
3772
4928
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
COOLPIX P100
Taken
5th June 2011 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
poppy
,
flowersmile
Susan Klassen
ace
What a pretty image and flower.
February 27th, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful close up and colour
February 27th, 2026
