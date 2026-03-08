Previous
Spools by edorreandresen
Photo 3782

Spools

I was busy sewing at the Hand Sewing class I attended, so the only picture I took was of thread. Haha!
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Emma78
A lovely image.
March 9th, 2026  
