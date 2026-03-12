Previous
Ice drips by edorreandresen
Photo 3786

Ice drips

We had the magic of ice on everything today! It made such shiny beauty and luckily not so thick that there was much damage. The road was another story....this winter is staying around.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

eDorre

@edorreandresen
