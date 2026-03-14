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Previous
Photo 3788
Letters
Once I unlocked the mystery of the alphabet that led to words, a multitude of words connecting me to the world, there was no stopping me.
-Gloria Naylor
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Album
365 Two
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
13th March 2026 1:01pm
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