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Photo 3789
Icy road
"Winter forms our character and brings out our best."
- Tom Allen
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
12th March 2026 10:08am
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snow
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road
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ice
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winter
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trees
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