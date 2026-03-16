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Trusty shovel by edorreandresen
Photo 3790

Trusty shovel

It is quite the blizzard! This is my trusty shovel as I shovel out to the bird feeders. It snowed all day and the wind blew. Glad to have power!
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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