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Previous
Photo 3791
Trusty shovel and me
I used the trusty shovel to find and clear the front steps and porch. Good exercise as it took a while.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
17th March 2026 3:30pm
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snow
,
winter
,
porch
,
shovel
Babs
ace
Good heavens that is a lot of snow to shovel
March 18th, 2026
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