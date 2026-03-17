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Trusty shovel and me by edorreandresen
Photo 3791

Trusty shovel and me

I used the trusty shovel to find and clear the front steps and porch. Good exercise as it took a while.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Babs ace
Good heavens that is a lot of snow to shovel
March 18th, 2026  
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