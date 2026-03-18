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Previous
Photo 3792
Chair with a view
“A lot of people like snow. I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water.”
– Carl Reiner
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
16th March 2026 11:25am
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snow
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winter
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chair
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yard
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I've never seen snow and don't understand how people like bit, but hey whatever works for you, so long as I don't have to be near it ;)
March 19th, 2026
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