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Chair with a view by edorreandresen
Photo 3792

Chair with a view

“A lot of people like snow. I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water.”
– Carl Reiner
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I've never seen snow and don't understand how people like bit, but hey whatever works for you, so long as I don't have to be near it ;)
March 19th, 2026  
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