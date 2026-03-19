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Case Backhoe loader by edorreandresen
Photo 3793

Case Backhoe loader

The snow situation needed a little tweak today. I giggled cuz the landlord loves this machine-it's the oldest in the fleet-over 25 years. Well maintained and still going strong!
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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