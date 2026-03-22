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Faded rose by edorreandresen
Photo 3796

Faded rose

Kindness is the only service that will stand the storm of life and not wash out. It will wear well and will be remembered long after the prism of politeness or the complexion of courtesy has faded away.

-Abraham Lincoln
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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