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the Back by edorreandresen
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the Back

Life is a mirror and will reflect back to the thinker what he thinks into it.
-Ernest Holmes
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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