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Previous
Photo 3801
Bloom
Education is when you read the fine print. Experience is what you get if you don't.
-Pete Seger
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
27th March 2026 1:20pm
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bloom
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