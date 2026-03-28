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Previous
Photo 3802
Vintage spools
Words form the thread on which we string our experiences.
-Aldous Huxley
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
28th March 2026 4:37pm
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vintage
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spools
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