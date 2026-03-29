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Yellow and purple by edorreandresen
Photo 3803

Yellow and purple

In the Book of Life, the answers aren't in the back.
-Charles M. Schulz
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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