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Yellow line by edorreandresen
Photo 3810

Yellow line

Let your soul stand cool and composed before a million universes.
-Walt Whitman
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Super POV.
April 6th, 2026  
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