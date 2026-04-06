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Previous
Photo 3811
Storm coming
Everything deep is also simple.
-Albert Schweitzer
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
6th April 2026 1:08pm
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beach
,
storm
,
lake michigan
Babs
ace
Hope the storm doesn't do any damage. Love the wavy sand caused by the waves
April 7th, 2026
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