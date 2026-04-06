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Storm coming by edorreandresen
Photo 3811

Storm coming

Everything deep is also simple.
-Albert Schweitzer
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Babs ace
Hope the storm doesn't do any damage. Love the wavy sand caused by the waves
April 7th, 2026  
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