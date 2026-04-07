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Oops by edorreandresen
Photo 3812

Oops

I put away my coat and scarf then looked back at the cupboard and giggled. I guess the title could have been "Easily Amused."
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Babs ace
Ha ha ouch
April 8th, 2026  
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