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Layers by edorreandresen
Photo 3816

Layers

"Photography is an art of observation. It’s about finding something interesting in an ordinary place . . . I've found it has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them." -Elliot Erwitt
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely.
April 12th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful
April 12th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
exquisite capture
April 12th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Like a sun !
April 12th, 2026  
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