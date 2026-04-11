Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3816
Layers
"Photography is an art of observation. It’s about finding something interesting in an ordinary place . . . I've found it has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them." -Elliot Erwitt
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8788
photos
116
followers
104
following
1045% complete
View this month »
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
Latest from all albums
3813
4969
3814
4970
3815
4971
3816
4972
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
26th March 2026 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
daisy
,
gerbera
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely.
April 12th, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful
April 12th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
exquisite capture
April 12th, 2026
Corinne
ace
Like a sun !
April 12th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close