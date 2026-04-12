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Photo 3817
The view
“All the beauty of life is made up of light and shadow.” – Leo Tolstoy
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
11th October 2018 3:11pm
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trees
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lake michigan
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