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Foggy view by edorreandresen
Photo 3818

Foggy view

Making the simple complicated is commonplace; making the complicated simple, awesomely simple, that's creativity.
-Charlie Mingus
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Tia ace
Quite an eerie shot. Love the foggy reflections.
April 14th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely foggy capture.
April 14th, 2026  
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