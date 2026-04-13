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Previous
Photo 3818
Foggy view
Making the simple complicated is commonplace; making the complicated simple, awesomely simple, that's creativity.
-Charlie Mingus
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
12th April 2026 11:43pm
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fog
,
shed
,
south bar lake
Tia
ace
Quite an eerie shot. Love the foggy reflections.
April 14th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely foggy capture.
April 14th, 2026
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