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Foggy picnic by edorreandresen
Photo 3819

Foggy picnic

Wherever you are is the entry point.
-Kabir
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Love that tree!
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