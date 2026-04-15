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Photo 3820
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The job of the artist is always to deepen the mystery.
-Francis Bacon
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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1
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Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
15th April 2026 3:24pm
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construction
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turquoise
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cardboard
Babs
ace
It is a mystery, what an interesting abstract
April 16th, 2026
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