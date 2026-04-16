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Pretty primroses by edorreandresen
Photo 3821

Pretty primroses

Be good, keep your feet dry, your eyes open, your heart at peace...
-Thomas Merton
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Tia ace
So pretty with the raindrops
April 17th, 2026  
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