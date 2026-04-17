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Pretty face by edorreandresen
Photo 3822

Pretty face

You're in pretty good shape for the shape you are in.
-Dr. Seuss
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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