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Wall by edorreandresen
Photo 3823

Wall

You can't go forward if you're looking backward. You run into walls that way.

-Karen Marie Moning
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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