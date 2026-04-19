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Stitches by edorreandresen
Photo 3824

Stitches

You have to keep taking the next necessary stitch, and the next one, and the next. Without stitches, you just have rags. And we are not rags.

-Anne Lamott
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Walks @ 7 ace
Very inspirational
April 20th, 2026  
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