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Previous
Photo 3824
Stitches
You have to keep taking the next necessary stitch, and the next one, and the next. Without stitches, you just have rags. And we are not rags.
-Anne Lamott
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
19th April 2026 6:50pm
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project
,
stitches
,
embroidery
Walks @ 7
ace
Very inspirational
April 20th, 2026
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