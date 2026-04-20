Previous
Star by edorreandresen
Photo 3825

Star

Maybe that's what life is... a wink of the eye and winking stars.
-Jack Kerouac
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1047% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Great catch and image.
April 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact