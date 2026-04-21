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Rock on by edorreandresen
Photo 3826

Rock on

Geologists have a saying - rocks remember.
-Neil Armstrong
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great title
April 22nd, 2026  
Tia ace
Fabulous composition with the rock in the foreground.
April 22nd, 2026  
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