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Previous
Photo 3826
Rock on
Geologists have a saying - rocks remember.
-Neil Armstrong
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
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1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
21st April 2026 4:58pm
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beach
,
rock
,
empire
,
lake michigan
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great title
April 22nd, 2026
Tia
ace
Fabulous composition with the rock in the foreground.
April 22nd, 2026
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