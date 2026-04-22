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Previous
Photo 3827
Earth
“You don’t live on earth, you are passing through.” —Rumi
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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4
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
22nd April 2026 5:41pm
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