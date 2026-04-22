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Earth by edorreandresen
Photo 3827

Earth

“You don’t live on earth, you are passing through.” —Rumi
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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