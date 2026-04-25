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Previous
Photo 3830
Yellow
“Yellow: the feeling just before you smile.”
– Unknown
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8816
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Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
25th April 2026 1:20pm
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