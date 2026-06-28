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Peli by edorreandresen
Photo 3894

Peli

Yay for a windless day and a beautiful float!
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Babs ace
So peaceful
June 29th, 2026  
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