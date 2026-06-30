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Previous
Photo 3896
Tired + Hot
Another very hot day. Miss Marple was flattened. Why she sleeps on the carpet is anyone's guess.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
27th June 2026 4:29pm
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cat
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marple
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