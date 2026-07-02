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Layers by edorreandresen
Photo 3898

Layers

"Be joyful though you have considered all the facts."
-Wendell Berry
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Chris Cook ace
Quite lovely. The raindrops on the leaves so appealing.
July 3rd, 2026  
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