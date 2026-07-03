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Look back by edorreandresen
Photo 3899

Look back

"Every day you play with the light of the universe."
-Pablo Neruda
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a lovely scene
July 4th, 2026  
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