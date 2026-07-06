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Sleepy Swan by edorreandresen
Photo 3902

Sleepy Swan

I would love to live like a river flows, carried by the surprise of its own unfolding.
-John O'Donohue
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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