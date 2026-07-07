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Previous
Photo 3903
Leaning
Paddleboards leaning up at Empire Beach. They are awaiting a lesson by the wonderful folks at Sleeping Bear Surf. Cool!
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
7th July 2026 8:56am
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lake michigan
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paddleboards
,
empire beach
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