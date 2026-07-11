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Lick by edorreandresen
Photo 3907

Lick

Marple having fun with her new toy-a $1.00 set of hair bands that I cut and tied together. She does love a knot and a new toy!
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Elyse Klemchuk
Enjoy your new toy, pretty Marple!
July 12th, 2026  
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