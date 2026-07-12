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Needle by edorreandresen
Photo 3908

Needle

Color in a picture is like enthusiasm in life.

-Vincent Van Gogh
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Dorothy ace
Great colours.
July 13th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely bright image!
July 13th, 2026  
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