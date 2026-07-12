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Previous
Photo 3908
Needle
Color in a picture is like enthusiasm in life.
-Vincent Van Gogh
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8972
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
11th July 2026 4:01pm
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needle
,
embroidery
,
sampler
,
cross stitch
Dorothy
ace
Great colours.
July 13th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely bright image!
July 13th, 2026
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