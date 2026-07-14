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Sunny daisies by edorreandresen
Photo 3910

Sunny daisies

They [daisies] are my favorite flower. There is something innocent and vulnerable about them as if they thanked you for admiring them.

-Anne Sexton
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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