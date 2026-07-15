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Corner by edorreandresen
Photo 3911

Corner

What curious little corners of folly are to be found in even the sanest brain!

-Marie of Romania
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely image!
July 16th, 2026  
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