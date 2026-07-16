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Tub trick by edorreandresen
Photo 3912

Tub trick

Marple has learned a new trick, and she loves to meow till I come see her. It works cuz I want a picture of the fun. Not great, but works for a memory.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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